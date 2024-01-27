Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
