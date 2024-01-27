Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 685,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

