ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 842,479 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,187,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 622,830 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

