Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,801 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $224.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.