Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. 1,972,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.