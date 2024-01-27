Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,500,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,574. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

