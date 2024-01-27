Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,383,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $8.00 on Friday, reaching $377.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

