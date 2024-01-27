Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $73,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

