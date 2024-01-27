Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $20.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.75. 1,423,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,655. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

