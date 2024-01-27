Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 799,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.