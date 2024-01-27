Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

