Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

IQVIA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.09. 1,040,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average of $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

