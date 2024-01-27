Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,059,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. 8,070,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.