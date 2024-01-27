Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $264.28. 894,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,735. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

