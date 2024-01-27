Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.