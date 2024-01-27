Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 105,243 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,243 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

ALLY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 3,147,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

