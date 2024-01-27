Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,483 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.57. 398,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,613. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

