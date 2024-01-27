Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 380 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

BWA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,245. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

