Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 573 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

