Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,723 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE SYF traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

