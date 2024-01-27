ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 461,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 450,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,994. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

