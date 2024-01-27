Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $235.61 and last traded at $235.39, with a volume of 64196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

