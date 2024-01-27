Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Acushnet worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acushnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $100,009,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.1 %

Acushnet stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.62. 345,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.