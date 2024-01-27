Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 2.7%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 84,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,326,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $571.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.26 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

