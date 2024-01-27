Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

AMIGY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

