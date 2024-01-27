Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
AMIGY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $35.16.
About Admiral Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.