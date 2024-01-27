Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.79, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

