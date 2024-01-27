AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 49.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company had a trading volume of 272,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

