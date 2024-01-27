AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 11,188 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 214.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 472,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,417. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

