AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,077. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

