AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,878 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.05. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

