AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,385 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bright Minds Biosciences were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRUG remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

