AdvisorShares Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,276 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 2.64% of Lucy Scientific Discovery worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSDI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 268,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,254. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

