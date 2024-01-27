AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,620. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

