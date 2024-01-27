AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. 2,082,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,672. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.