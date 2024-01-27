AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.59. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

