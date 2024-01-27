AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,647 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

