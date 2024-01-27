AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.43. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

