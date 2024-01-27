AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 19.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. 199,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

