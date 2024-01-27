AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 813.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 198,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,835,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 950,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,905. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

