AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $379,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 24.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.60. The stock had a trading volume of 787,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,937. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $450.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

