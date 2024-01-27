AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,819. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

