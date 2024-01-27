AdvisorShares Investments LLC Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $102.26. 1,337,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,187. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.