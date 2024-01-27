AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

