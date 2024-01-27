AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.20.

Get AGF Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Trading Down 0.4 %

AGF Management Company Profile

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.62. 58,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,361. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$492.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.