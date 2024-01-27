Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.99. 1,319,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $157.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

