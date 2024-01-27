agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.21

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 798078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

agilon health Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 4,617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 48.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in agilon health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,558 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

