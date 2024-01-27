Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Sells $40,813.04 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AGIO opened at $23.38 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.