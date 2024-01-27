Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.00.

AEM traded down C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 557,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,266. The company has a market cap of C$32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5525188 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock worth $1,093,633. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

