Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AL. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 901,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

