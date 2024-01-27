Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,818 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,904,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. 11,342,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

