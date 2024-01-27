Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

AKAM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.06. 769,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,730. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

